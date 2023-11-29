Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended higher on Wednesday's session led by bank, information technology (IT), and auto stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 727.71 points or 1.10% at 66,901.91 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 20,096.60 level, up 206.90 points or 1.04%.

For the first time since September 20, 2023, the Nifty 50 index rose by 0.60% to 20,008.45 points during morning trading. Nifty 50 was trading above 20,100 intraday for the first time since September 18 in the final hour of the session. The BSE Sensex hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on the same day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, all BSE-listed companies' combined market valuation hit a record-breaking $4 trillion.

(more to come)

