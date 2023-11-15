Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmark indices end in green on Wednesday's session amid positive global cues, and after lower US inflation data increased expectations of an end to the rate-hiking cycle in the largest economy in the world.

The US 10-treasury notes fell 15 basis points to 4.5% indicating lowest in seven weeks, according to Trading Economics data. According to analysts, softening of US core macro economic data would lead to pressure in bond yields and eventually we would see lower selling pressure from Foreign institutional investor (FII’s) in the domestic markets. Easing macro economic data would also cool down FED and look for rate cuts on it before March 2024.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 742.06 points or 1.14% at 65,675.93 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,675.45 level, up 231.90 points or 1.19%.

The broader market was at par with the benchmark indices, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.91% higher and Nifty Smallcap ended 1.27% higher.

With Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Auto leading the way, all sectoral indices finished in the green.

Sensex today opened higher at 65,461 and went on to hit intraday high of 65,601 levels, registering intraday gain of 668 points within few hours of stock market's opening bell today.

Nifty 50 index opened higher and hit intraday high of 19,653 levels, logging 210 points gain during Wednesday session against its Monday close of 19,443 mark.

On the global front, according to news agency AP's report, France's CAC 40 increased by 0.5% in early trading to 7,221.25. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.0% to 7,515.58, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.2% to 15,644.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the future.

As investors seemed to brush off news that Japan's economy contracted at a worse than expected 2.1% annual rate in July-September, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 2.5% to close at 33,519.70.

Top Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

As many as 45 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 5 ended in red.

Shares of Eicher Motors (up 5.34%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.77%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.72%), Infosys (up 2.80%) and Tata Motors (up 2.79%) ended as top gainers. On the other side, Bajaj Finance (down 1.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.08%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.97%), Dr. Reddy's (down 0.09%), and Cipla (down 0.04%) were among the laggards.

Sectoral indices today

While all sectoral indices ended with gains, Nifty Realty gained 2.93% followed by Nifty IT, which ended 2.42% higher. Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Oil & Gas gained over 1%.

