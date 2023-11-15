Stock market today: Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty 50 ends above 19,600; IT, Auto, Realty stocks lead rally
Domestic equity benchmark indices end in green on positive global cues and lower US inflation data, increasing expectations of an end to the rate-hiking cycle.
Stock Market Today: Domestic equity benchmark indices end in green on Wednesday's session amid positive global cues, and after lower US inflation data increased expectations of an end to the rate-hiking cycle in the largest economy in the world.
