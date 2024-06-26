Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 at record high; Bank Nifty crosses 52,900 for the first time
Stock market today: Amidst profit taking, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, reached fresh highs during Wednesday's choppy trading session. Nifty 50 touched record high, crossing earlier level of 23,754.2, while Sensex rose 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade. Nifty Bank touched record high during the session, and crossed earlier level of 52,746.5.
