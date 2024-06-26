Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 26 2024 11:48:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 -1.65%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,209.95 0.91%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,705.30 -0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 847.30 0.65%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 496.65 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 at record high; Bank Nifty crosses 52,900 for the first time
BackBack

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 at record high; Bank Nifty crosses 52,900 for the first time

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 at record high; Bank Nifty crosses 52,900 for the first time.

The share sales sailed through despite choppy stock markets this week. The BSE Sensex is down 3% since Monday.mint (MINT_PRINT)Premium
The share sales sailed through despite choppy stock markets this week. The BSE Sensex is down 3% since Monday.mint (MINT_PRINT)

Stock market today: Amidst profit taking, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, reached fresh highs during Wednesday's choppy trading session. Nifty 50 touched record high, crossing earlier level of 23,754.2, while Sensex rose 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade. Nifty Bank touched record high during the session, and crossed earlier level of 52,746.5.

“The Merry Run continues as key indices mark a fresh new high. Technically, any small dip is getting bought into reflecting the strong uptrend. Continue with the approach of buying on dip going ahead," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Financial Services, IT, Media, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Pharma, PSU Banks, and Private Banks were among the sectoral indices at the NSE that were trading in the green, while Auto,  Metal, and Consumer Durables were among those that traded in the red.

(more to come) 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue