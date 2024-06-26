Stock market today: Amidst profit taking, the domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, reached fresh highs during Wednesday's choppy trading session. Nifty 50 touched record high, crossing earlier level of 23,754.2, while Sensex rose 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade. Nifty Bank touched record high during the session, and crossed earlier level of 52,746.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Merry Run continues as key indices mark a fresh new high. Technically, any small dip is getting bought into reflecting the strong uptrend. Continue with the approach of buying on dip going ahead," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Financial Services, IT, Media, Oil & Gas, FMCG, Pharma, PSU Banks, and Private Banks were among the sectoral indices at the NSE that were trading in the green, while Auto, Metal, and Consumer Durables were among those that traded in the red. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)

