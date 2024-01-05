Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 close higher for second straight session; IT stocks shine
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day 179 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 72,026.15 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,710.80, up 52 points, or 0.24 per cent.
Stock market today: Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains for the second consecutive session on Friday, January 5, on gains led by IT heavyweights, including TCS and Infosys, even as weak global cues and the dollar's sharp gain against its major peers capped the rise of the domestic market.
