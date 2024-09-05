Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 close in the red; mid, small-caps outperform

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 close in the red; mid, small-caps outperform

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: The Sensex closed 151 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 82,201.16, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,145.10, down 54 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 close in the red; mid, small-caps outperform Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in the red on Thursday, September 5, with shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel as the top drags.

The lack of fresh catalysts and weak global cues kept market sentiment. Investors are now focused on the monthly jobs report in the US, due out on Friday, which will be a significant factor in influencing expectations about the size and extent of Fed rate cuts.

The Sensex closed 151 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 82,201.16, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,145.10, down 54 points, or 0.21 per cent. The mid and small-cap segments, however, closed with gains. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.27 per cent and 0.56 per cent higher, respectively.

Over 320 stocks, including Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Divi's Labs, Lupin, DMart, HDFC AMC, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Shriram Finance, and United Spirits, hit fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased to nearly 465.66 lakh crore from 465.14 lakh crore in the previous session.

“Markets ended weak in a volatile trading session led by profit-taking in Reliance Industries. Globally, most of the equity indices were sluggish to mixed and are awaiting key US data on Friday, which would provide some hint on the Federal Reserve chief's likely stance on the interest rate in this month's policy announcement," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.