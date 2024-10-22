Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 crash; investors lose over ₹9 lakh crore; what is driving Indian stock market down?

Stock market today: The Indian stock market faced significant selloffs, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 dropping over 1%. Mid and small-cap indices fell up to 4%, resulting in a market capitalisation decline of 9 lakh crore in one day.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 crash; investors lose over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh crore; what is driving Indian stock market down? (PTI Photo)
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 crash; investors lose over ₹9 lakh crore; what is driving Indian stock market down? (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Stock market today: A strong wave of selloffs engulfed the Indian stock market on Tuesday, October 22, dragging the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, down by over a per cent each.

The mid and smallcap segments of the market suffered even deeper losses as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up to 4 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE plunged to nearly 444.7 lakh crore from nearly 453.7 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about 9 lakh crore in a single day.

Why is the share market down today?

Experts say elevated geopolitical tensions, uncertainty surrounding the US election 2024, and a sustained selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are the key factors weighing on market sentiment. 

Moreover, unimpressive September quarter earnings and the stretched valuation of the Indian stock market are also contributing to the market's downward movement.

Here are five key factors that could be behind the market fall:

Tensions in the Middle East

Tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, keeping investors on tenterhooks. According to a Reuters report, "Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at two bases near Tel Aviv and one west of Haifa on Tuesday morning just hours before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to make another push for an elusive ceasefire."

Uncertainty around US presidential election

A close fight in the US presidential election also adds to market nervousness. According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, "Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal 3-percentage-point lead over Republican Donald Trump as the two stayed locked in a tight race to win the November 5 US presidential election."

The outcome of the US presidential election will affect market sentiment globally. A drastic change is not expected in India's context. However, it may have a notable impact on the India-US bilateral ties in defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

Stretched valuations

Despite the recent correction, stock market experts underscore that the current valuation of the Indian stock market remains stretched. This might have prompted profit booking.

According to Trendlyne, an equity research platform, the current price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Nifty 50 is slightly above 23, which is above its two-year average PE of 22.2.

(More to come

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 03:37 PM IST
