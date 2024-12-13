Stock market today: The Indian stock market crashed on Friday, with frontline indices Sensex and Nifty 50 dropping over 1 per cent. Midcap and smallcap indices fell nearly 2 per cent. Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and SBI cracked over 1 per cent each.

Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced a sharp selloff across segments on Friday, December 13, leading to a decline of over 1 per cent in the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. Midcap and smallcap indices were hit harder, falling nearly 2 per cent each during intraday trading.

The Sensex crashed over 1,200 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 80,082.82, while the Nifty 50 plunged nearly 370 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 24,180.80. Heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and SBI cracked over 1 per cent each.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices crashed up to 2 per cent. The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹451 lakh crore from ₹458 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹7 lakh crore in a single session.

Why is the Indian stock market down today? A confluence of factors has triggered a deep selloff in the Indian stock market. Let's take a look at five crucial factors that experts believe are driving the domestic market down:

Indian stock market witnessed a sharp selloff on Friday amid weak global cues due to elevated US dollar and bond yields.

Major Asian peers suffered losses on Friday after the US dollar rose, weighing on investors' risk appetite. Moreover, sharp gains in treasury yields also hit emerging markets hard. According to Reuters, longer-dated treasury yields were heading for their biggest weekly rise this year.

Stronger dollar and bond yields trigger foreign capital outflow from emerging markets like India.

US consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded its sharpest increase in seven months, raising concerns that inflation remains sticky and a key challenge for policymakers. US consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.7 per cent in November from a year ago, up slightly from 2.6 per cent in October.

The US producer prices increased by the most in five months in November. As Reuters reported, quoting the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics, the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.4 per cent in November, marking the largest gain since June, after an upwardly revised 0.3 per cent increase in October.Inflation in the US has yet to reach the US Fed's 2 per cent target. As the US central bank has reiterated that inflation remains its key focus area in deciding policy rates, concerns prevail that the Fed may go soft on rate reduction.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) fell to a three-month low of 5.48 per cent in November from a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October.

Investors seem to be cautious ahead of next week's US Fed meeting.

The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled for December 17-18. The market has fairly discounted a 25 bps rate cut next week. However, more than the rate cut, the market will focus on Chair Jerome Powell's commentary about the growth-inflation trajectory, which will give cues about future rate cuts.

The hopes of a deep rate reduction cycle are waning. Experts say President Donald Trump's decisions will significantly impact the Fed's future course of action.

Anindya Banerjee, SVP and head of currency and commodities at Kotak Securities, observed that underlying inflationary pressures are building up in the US economy, and if Trump announces higher tariffs, the Fed will find it tough to cut rates further.

Foreign capital outflow After buying Indian equities in the initial few days this month, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have again started selling in the Indian market. In the last two days, FIIs have taken away over ₹4,500 crore in the cash segment in the last two sessions from the Indian market. Rising US dollar, bond yields, uncertainty surrounding the US Fed rate cuts and stretched valuation of the Indian stock market are the key reasons behind the foreign capital outflow.

"In the near-term headwind is the resumption of selling by the FIIs who sold stocks for ₹3,560 crore yesterday. Given the high valuations in India FIIs are likely to sell more at every market rise. Selling has been profitable for FIIs since the dollar has been appreciating after the US election," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, pointed out that the Nifty 50 index has broken its crucial 50-DEMA (daily exponential moving average) support, placed at 24,300, making its closing necessary.

"If the 50-stock index closes below the 24,350 mark, we may expect further downsides in the frontline index. Metals, large-cap pharma, FMCG and PSU stocks are expected to remain under the selloff heat in the current stock market crash," said Jain.

Vijayakumar pointed out that the Nifty 50 is unlikely to break from the range of 24,500 - 24,850. Buying will emerge at the lower end of the band, and selling will resume at the higher end of the band.

