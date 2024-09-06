The Nifty 50 declined by 1.17%, closing at 24,852 points, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.25%, ending at 81,170 points. For the week, the Nifty 50 dropped 1.52%, and the Sensex lost 1.45%.

The Indian market ended Friday's session lower, concluding the week in negative territory and snapping a 3-week winning streak, as investors remained jittery ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could determine the size and speed of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts.

Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex finished Friday's session in the red. The Nifty 50 declined by 1.17%, closing at 24,852 points, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.25%, ending at 81,170 points. For the week, the Nifty 50 dropped 1.52%, and the Sensex lost 1.45%.

Out of the 50 Nifty 50 constituents, 43 ended the day in the red. State Bank of India (SBI) was the worst performer, dropping 4.4% after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the state-run bank from 'neutral' to 'sell.' The brokerage also lowered its target price for SBI's shares to ₹742 from ₹841.

Goldman Sachs has revised its FY25-26 forecasts, citing higher loan loss provisions and lower net interest income. The firm predicts that SBI’s return on assets (ROA) will moderate from peak levels in FY26, with slower loan growth further widening the gap between loan and deposit growth.

Additionally, it said that the net interest margin is expected to decline between FY24 and FY27, impacted by SBI's sluggish deposit growth, reduced growth in higher-yielding unsecured loans, and elevated cost of funds.

In broader market movements, the Nifty Mid 100 index fell 1.60% today, while the Nifty Small Cap 100 index dropped 1.25%. For the week, the Nifty Mid 100 index ended with a decline of 1.32%, and the Nifty Small Cap 100 index saw a modest decrease of 0.16%.

PSU banks record worst week in 3 months PSU banks were the worst performers, with all 12 constituents of the PSU Bank Index closing lower, some with losses as steep as 5.3%. The index tumbled 3.35% on Friday, contributing to a 4.71% drop for the week—the largest weekly decline since early June.

PSU banks have been on a downward trend over the past three months, primarily due to volatile earnings, a lack of operating triggers, and consistent market share loss to private sector players.

Analysts argue that the ongoing deposit crunch will further exacerbate this lag compared to private banks. Additionally, heavy selling of financial stocks by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has contributed to the sharp underperformance of PSU banks, even as major indices reached record highs.

Meanwhile, the overall PSU basket has been experiencing a sell-off. In today's session, the S&P BSE PSU index tumbled 2.48%, contributing to a 4% drop for the week. Since its highs in July, the index has fallen by 8.2%.

Focus on US jobs report The slowing growth in the U.S. economy has heightened expectations for more urgent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently supported the notion of imminent rate reductions due to concerns about a weakening labor market.

Data released on Thursday showed a decline in new jobless benefit applications, suggesting that layoffs remain low. This report helped alleviate worries about a deteriorating labor market, especially after previous data indicated U.S. private sector job growth had fallen to a 3.5-year low in August.

Economists surveyed by Reuters predict an increase of 165,000 jobs in August, up from 114,000 in July. Last month's jobs report had sparked recession fears and debates about whether the Fed should have already reduced interest rates, contributing to market volatility. However, recession concerns have since eased, with the second-quarter GDP growth revised upward from 2.8% to 3%.

The August jobs report, including nonfarm payrolls and the latest unemployment rate, will be released today, which will provide insight into the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.