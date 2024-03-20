Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 eke out gains ahead of US Fed meet outcome
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 72,101.69, up 90 points, or 0.12 per cent while the Nifty 50 settled with a gain of 22 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 21,839.10.
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 managed to end with mild gains on Wednesday, March 20, despite enduring bouts of volatility ahead of the US FOMC’s (Federal Open Market Committee) interest rate decision.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started