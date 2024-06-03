Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 record biggest single-day gain in 3 years; investors earn ₹14 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a hefty gain of 2,507 points, or 3.39 per cent, at 76,468.78, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,263.90, up 733 points, or 3.25 per cent.
