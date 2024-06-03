Active Stocks
Mon Jun 03 2024 15:29:59
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 909.80 9.60%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.45 4.37%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,165.00 4.05%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,571.15 2.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 338.00 9.07%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 record biggest single-day gain in 3 years; investors earn 14 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 record biggest single-day gain in 3 years; investors earn ₹14 lakh crore in a day

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex closed with a hefty gain of 2,507 points, or 3.39 per cent, at 76,468.78, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,263.90, up 733 points, or 3.25 per cent.

Mint Image

Stock market today: Sensex closed with a hefty gain of 2,507 points, or 3.39 per cent, at 76,468.78, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,263.90, up 733 points, or 3.25 per cent.

 

(More to come)

Published: 03 Jun 2024, 03:30 PM IST
