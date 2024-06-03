Stock market today: Sensex closed with a hefty gain of 2,507 points, or 3.39 per cent, at 76,468.78, while the Nifty 50 closed at 23,263.90, up 733 points, or 3.25 per cent.

(More to come)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!