Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat on profit booking at record high levels
Stock market today: The Sensex hit its fresh all-time high of 75,636.50 during the session but failed to hold gains and closed 8 points lower at 75,410.39. The Nifty 50 ended the day 11 points lower at 22,957.10 after hitting its fresh all-time high of 23,026.40 during the session.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat with a negative bias on Friday, May 24, on profit booking at record-high levels amid weak global cues.
