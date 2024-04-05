Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday, April 5, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh consecutive time and maintained its policy stance as 'withdrawal of accommodation'.

The policy decision was on the expected lines. In his speech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expressed optimism about domestic economic growth and easing inflation. However, he cautioned that food price uncertainties remain a challenge.

The domestic market remained lacklustre throughout the session as the RBI policy did not provide clear signals on when rate cuts may begin. Additionally, geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, and weak global cues further weighed on sentiment.

Geopolitical tension boosted crude oil prices. Brent Crude moved above the $90 per barrel mark.

“The threat of supply disruptions from prolonged conflict in the Middle East kept Brent oil futures above $90 a barrel, a level not seen since last October, with prices heading for their second weekly gain," reported Reuters.

Sensex closed 0.03 per cent up at 74,248.22 while the Nifty 50 ended flat at 22,513.70.

The majority of stocks ended lower in the Sensex and the Nifty 50 index. However, gains in shares of banking heavyweights saved the market from a crash.

Mid and smallcaps, however, clocked healthy gains, outperforming the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.50 per cent each.

