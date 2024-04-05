Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat after RBI policy decision; geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices weigh
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks remained in a narrow range on Friday. Sensex closed 0.03 per cent up at 74,248.22 while the Nifty 50 ended flat at 22,513.70.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday, April 5, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh consecutive time and maintained its policy stance as 'withdrawal of accommodation'.
