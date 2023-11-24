Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat amid mixed global cues; Pharma, metals gain, IT, FMCG stocks fall
Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday weighed down by a slide in information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks in the midst of mixed global cues. On the other side, metal, pharma, and bank stocks rose.
