Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday weighed down by a slide in information technology (IT) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks in the midst of mixed global cues. On the other side, metal, pharma, and bank stocks rose.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 47.77 points or 0.07% at 65,970.04 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,794.70 level, down 7.30 points or 0.04%.

According to technical analysts, the key indices experienced a sluggish week, with minimal momentum and prices maintaining a narrow trading range. Despite the lack of significant movements, the Nifty 50 managed to extend its weekly winning streak, securing a 0.34% gain and closing just below the 19,800 mark.

“This week we witnessed notable sector rotation, with the primary focus shifting to individual stock trades. This trend is recommended to be continued, emphasizing a selective approach to capitalise on potential opportunities in the market," explained Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, market thinned out amidst Thanksgiving holidays in the US. LIC shares jump 10% amidst its target of achieving double-digit growth in new business premiums for FY24. Interestingly, Nifty witnessed a lackluster session despite the likelihood of no more rate hikes by the US Fed. Interestingly, downbeat crude oil prices also could not ignite bullish sentiments.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, similar to the previous session, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.30% higher than the benchmark indices. The fear gauge index, the India VIX ended 0.13 higher on Friday.

"The Midcap and the Small Cap indices rallied higher gradually and clocked new record highs during the week. However, the momentum readings are in the overbought one in these indices and hence, traders should be selective and avoid aggressiveness while looking for delivery base buying here in the mid and small cap names," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

After a mostly upbeat week, most Asian markets fell on Friday as traders anticipated further actions from China to support the nation's troubled real estate market, following calls from officials for banks to step up and lend support, according to AFP's news report.

Asia's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.6% lower to 3,040.97 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slumped nearly 2% to 17,559.42. While, Nikkei closed at 33,625.53, up 0.52%.

The S&P/ASX 200 index in Australia ended 0.2% lower to ,040.80. The Kospi in South Korea fell by 0.73% to 2,496.63. Taiwan's Taiex ended flat at 17,287.42 and Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index closed 0.54% lower and settled at 3,094.81.

Top Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers As many as 17 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 33 ended in red.

Sectoral indices today Amongst sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma (up 0.87%) and Metal index (0.67%) was the star outperformer on Friday's session, while Nifty IT index dropped 0.97%. Nifty Bank gained 0.44%, while Nifty Auto was flat.

According to V.L.A. Ambala (SEBI Registered Research Analyst), Stock Market Today (SMT), the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, experienced a nearly flat opening and concluded the day within a narrow range, displaying a sideways movement. Considering these factors, it appears that the market is gearing up for a significant shift. Currently, it seems to be in a temporary pause, but this state is unlikely to persist for an extended period. A substantial market movement is imminent and will likely unfold shortly. It's crucial to closely monitor the overall price dynamics.

Over the past six days, Nifty 50 has been trading within a limited range of 120 points. On Tuesday, major support levels are anticipated at 19,760 and 19,540, while significant resistance points are expected at 19,870 and 19,950.

"The benchmark index traded on a tepid note following the weak German growth data, and trading volume was limited due to the US market holiday on Black Friday and India market holiday on Monday next week. However, the banking index has shown resilience despite the RBI's scrutiny towards unsecured lending by the NBFCs, while the US manufacturing PMI data for November is expected to be below forecast, summarizing caution in the short-term," explained Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Sheersham Gupta, Director and Senior Technical Analyst at Rupeezy said that it was a volatile day for the market again as Nifty 50 closed flat. An interesting thing that happened in the market today is that while Nifty 50, for the most part of the day, traded below its central pivot, Bank Nifty, for the entire day, traded above its pivot line.

“This shows that while Bank Nifty is regaining the losses it made in the previous trading sessions, Nifty 50 is in consolidation mode, with the IT sector being the laggard. The next big resistance for Banknifty is 44000, were also lies its 50 DMA, while its support is at43500 followed by 43230. Nifty will have to cross 19850 decisively for any up move to 20000 and beyond—the support for Nifty lies at 19670 and then 19585, were also lies its 50 DMA," explained Gupta.

