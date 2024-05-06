Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end mixed; India VIX surges nearly 14%; investors lose ₹3 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed the day 17 points higher at 73,895.54, while the Nifty 50 closed 33 points lower at 22,442.70.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed mixed on Monday, May 6, with shares of select heavyweights, including Titan, SBI, and Reliance Industries, as the top drags on the key indices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started