Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; BSE m-cap hits $5 trillion mark
Stock market today: Sensex closed 53 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 73,953.31, while the Nifty 50 ended the day 27 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 22,529.05.
Stock market today: Ending the day flatly, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, continued witnessing cautious trade on Tuesday, May 21, with most stocks suffering losses.
