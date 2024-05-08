Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; BSE Midcap, Smallcap indices close higher
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 73,466.39, down 45 points, or 0.06 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled absolutely flat at 22,302.50.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended flat on Wednesday, May 8, as gains in shares of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were offset by losses in shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys.
