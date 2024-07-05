Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat dragged by HDFC Bank; mid, smallcaps outperform
BREAKING NEWS

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat dragged by HDFC Bank; mid, smallcaps outperform

Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex slipped 53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 79,996.60, while the Nifty 50 ended 22 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 24,323.85.

Mint Image

Stock market today: Heavy losses in HDFC Bank shares dragged down Indian stock benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, even as those of select heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and SBI underpinned them amid largely positive global cues on Friday, July 5.

Sensex slipped 53 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 79,996.60, while the Nifty 50 ended 22 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 24,323.85.

(More to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.