Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; mid, small cap indices outperform
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 end flat after positive cues from US and Asian markets, and return of foreign portfolio investors. Financial and realty stocks advance while IT shares weigh on indices.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Wednesday's session flat. Following positive cues from overnight US markets, tracking Asian peers, and the most recent return of foreign portfolio investors, the benchmark equity indices opened slightly higher on Wednesday's session. Financial and realty stocks led advances, despite IT shares' weighed on indices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started