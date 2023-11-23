comScore
Breaking News

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; realty, metals shine, pharma stocks drag

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, saw gains in early trading but ended Thursday's session flat.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Indian stocks declined as the rupee weakened the most in a week before the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting today. Photographer: Adeel Halim/BloombergPremium
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 18, 2013. Indian stocks declined as the rupee weakened the most in a week before the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting today. Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session flat. Alongside a surge in US markets, and a decline in crude oil prices, the benchmark equity indices witnessed gains in early trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 5.43 points or 0.01% at 66,017.81 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,802 level, down 9.85 points or 0.05%.

During Thursday's trading, the most buying were made in metal, real estate, oil, and gas stocks; the biggest draggers were IT and pharma stocks.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 outperformed benchmark indices, and closed 0.70% higher. The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 4.63% lower on Thursday.

(more to come)

Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 03:31 PM IST
