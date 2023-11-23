Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; realty, metals shine, pharma stocks drag
Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session flat. Alongside a surge in US markets, and a decline in crude oil prices, the benchmark equity indices witnessed gains in early trading.
