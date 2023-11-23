Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Thursday's session flat. Alongside a surge in US markets, and a decline in crude oil prices, the benchmark equity indices witnessed gains in early trading. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 5.43 points or 0.01% at 66,017.81 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,802 level, down 9.85 points or 0.05%.

During Thursday's trading, the most buying were made in metal, real estate, oil, and gas stocks; the biggest draggers were IT and pharma stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 outperformed benchmark indices, and closed 0.70% higher. The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 4.63% lower on Thursday.

