Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; Reliance share price hits a fresh record high

Stock market today: Sensex ended at 79,960.38, down 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,320.55, down just 3 points on Monday.

Nishant Kumar
Updated8 Jul 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; Reliance share price hits a fresh record high
Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; Reliance share price hits a fresh record high(Agencies)

Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—closed flat on Monday, July 8, as gains in shares of heavyweights such as ITC, Reliance Industries and Infosys were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, Titan, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra amid mixed global cues.

The tug of war between bulls and bears continued as investors bought stocks with attractive valuations and booked profits in those trading at a premium.

The Sensex opened at 79,915 against its previous close of 79,996.60 and traded in the red for most part of the session. The index finally closed 36 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 79,960.38. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 opened at 24,329.45 against its previous close of 24,323.85 and closed 3 points lower at 24,320.55.

FMCG stocks clocked healthy gains today as ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Nestle ended as the top three gainers in the Sensex index. However, in terms of index contribution, ITC, Reliance and Infosys were the top three movers of the Sensex index. On the flip side, shares of HDFC Bank, Titan, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top drags on the index.

While the benchmarks ended flat, the midcap and smallcap indices on the BSE closed with losses. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.14 per cent; the Smallcap index ended 0.22 per cent lower.

Investors are betting on stocks selectively as concerns over market valuation have risen. The upcoming Budget and India Inc.'s Q1FY25 earnings are the key factors that will decide the market's mood.

Moreover, speculations over the US Fed's rate cuts have also been keeping investors busy. After Friday's jobs report, which showed job growth slowed marginally in June in the US, expectations have risen that the US Federal Reserve will cut rates in its September meeting.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 03:50 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat; Reliance share price hits a fresh record high

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:44 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:42 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,342.45
03:41 PM | 8 JUL 2024
74.8 (5.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue