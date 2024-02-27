Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher amid volatile trade led by IT, auto, realty stocks
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 end higher in volatile trading. Analysts foresee positive trend with no negative developments expected for domestic markets. Focus on upcoming US GDP data for market direction.
Stock market today: Domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended Tuesday's session higher amidst a choppy trading session led by gains in information technology (IT), auto, pharma, and realty stocks.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started