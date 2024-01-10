Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher led by IT, metal stocks; Q3 results eyed
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 end higher on Wednesday ahead of IT Q3 earnings and inflation readings. Earnings season starts on Thursday with TCS and Infosys results, while CPI data expected for India and US.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Wednesday's session ahead of major information technology (IT) Q3 earnings scheduled for tomorrow and the important inflation readings this week that could impact the interest rate outlook. The benchmark indices were led by gains in IT and metal stocks.
