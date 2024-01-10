Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended higher on Wednesday's session ahead of major information technology (IT) Q3 earnings scheduled for tomorrow and the important inflation readings this week that could impact the interest rate outlook. The benchmark indices were led by gains in IT and metal stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 271.50 points or 0.38% at 71,657.71 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,618.70 level, up 73.85 points or 0.34%.

The official start of the earnings season is scheduled for this Thursday with the Q3FY24 results from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys. Analysts predict that the commentary by IT management will be more significant than the dull results.

Further, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December is also expected on the same day. On Friday, the CPI for India for December will be released.

Analysts claim that there is no clear directional trend in the market. They anticipate that a trend will show up in the next few days in reaction to the Q3 results.

"The Nifty index bounced back strongly from its important support at 21,500, indicating that the bulls are quite active at this level. The Nifty closed at 21,623, near its resistance. If it manages to close above 21,700-21,750 levels, we might see the Nifty reaching 22,000," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, LKP Securities.

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.29% higher, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.15% lower.

Global markets on Wednesday were mixed after a dull session on Wall Street, according to an AP news report. A significant buying of chipmakers aided Tokyo's Nikkei 225, which rose 2.1% to 34,465.00. Further, the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.5% to 2,877.70 and the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 16,097.28 among other Asian markets.

Following news that South Korea's jobless rate was at its highest level since January 2022, the Kospi fell 0.8% to 2,541.98, as reported by Statistics Korea. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% to settle at 7,468.50.

"The weakness in global indices continued to weigh down the domestic indices with every up move. The market is looking for fresh triggers for a direction, and the release of US and Indian inflation data may provide a near-term direction in the market. The investor's focus will be shifted to the earnings season, on a sequential basis, the earnings growth is likely to be lower, while the expectations for auto, capital goods, and cement will remain strong," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Top Nifty 50 gainers and losers today As many as 26 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 24 ended in red.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 3.09%), Cipla Ltd (up 3.05%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.89%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.03%) and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.56%) ended as top gainers. On the other side, Divi's Laboratories Ltd (down 2.00%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.99%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.92%), ONGC Ltd (down 1.78%), and , Power Grid Corporation of Ltd (down 1.61%) were among the laggards.

Sectoral indices today Amongst sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Media, Nifty Bank closed in green, and were up 0.5-3.5%. On the other side, Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty ended in red.

(more to come)

