Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end higher; midcaps, smallcaps surge; investors earn about ₹8 lakh crore in a day
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 73,097.28, up 335 points, or 0.46 per cent while the Nifty 50 settled at 22,146.65 with a gain of 149 points, or 0.68 per cent.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced broad-based buying on Thursday, March 14, facilitating commendable gains for the equity benchmarks - the Sensex and the Nifty 50.
