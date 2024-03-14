Stock market today: The Indian stock market experienced broad-based buying on Thursday, March 14, facilitating commendable gains for the equity benchmarks - the Sensex and the Nifty 50.

Concurrently, the second-rung BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices concluded with robust upticks of up to 3 per cent, underscoring a widespread positive sentiment across the market.

The Indian stock market resumed its upward march despite mixed global cues. Experts believe that institutional investors strategically accumulated quality stocks following a recent correction, underscoring their confidence in the domestic market's resilience.

The prospect of robust economic growth renders the Indian stock market an appealing destination for investment.

Nifty 50 opened the day at 21,982.55 against the previous close of 21,997.70 and touched its intraday high and low of 22,204.60 and 21,917.50 respectively, during the session. The index finally concluded at 22,146.65 with a gain of 149 points, or 0.68 per cent.

On the other hand, the Sensex opened at 72,570.10 against the previous close of 72,761.89 and touched its intraday high and low of 73,364.30 and 72,497.19 respectively. The 30-share pack closed the day at 73,097.28, up 335 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps strongly outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index ended 2.28 per cent higher while the Smallcap index jumped 3.11 per cent.

The advance-decline ratio also improved as out of the total 3,958 stocks that traded on the BSE today, 2,729 stocks ended higher while 1,146 stocks fell. Some 83 stocks remained unchanged.

The overall market capitalisation (mcap) of the BSE-listed firms jumped to nearly ₹380.1 lakh crore from nearly ₹372.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹8 lakh crore in a single session.

Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today

Some 37 stocks ended in the green today in the Nifty 50 index, with shares of Adani Enterprises (up 6.15 per cent), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 4.83 per cent) and Hindalco Industries (up 3.75 per cent) as the top gainers.

Top losers in the Nifty 50 index today

Shares of Axis Bank (down 1.79 per cent), IndusInd Bank (down 1.41 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (down 1.18 per cent) closed as the top losers in the Nifty 50 pack.

