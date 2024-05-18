Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green in the second special trading session; all sectoral indices shine
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Saturday with gains, closing modestly higher in a special trading session amid positive global cues.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended the trading day on Saturday with gains continuing their recent three-day surge on the back of new inflows of foreign funds and amid positive global cues. All sectoral indices closed in green, while the small and mid-cap indices outperformed the benchmark indices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started