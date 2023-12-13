Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green led by realty, auto, pharma stocks; Focus on US Fed meet
The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Wednesday's trading session led by auto and pharma stocks.
The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Wednesday's trading session led by auto, pharma, realty and metal stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message