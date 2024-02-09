Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green led by financial stocks; broader market underperforms
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 end in green on Friday, thanks to financial and FMCG stocks. Investors come to terms with reduced chances of rate cuts in US and India.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Friday's session led by by buying in financial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharma stocks.
