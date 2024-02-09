Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended in green on Friday's session led by by buying in financial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and pharma stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nonetheless, investors were still processing the fact that there was less chance of early rate cuts in the US and India. Further, a recent surge in oil and gas stocks has resulted in a selloff, and metal stocks too have witnessed selling.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 167.06 points or 0.23% at 71,595.49 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,782.50 level, up 64.55 points or 0.3%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.89% lower today, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.40% lower.

Early on Friday, buying in Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, and ICICI Bank as well as mostly bullish Asian markets helped boost benchmark equity indices.

"After a volatile session, the market ended on a positive note, aided by a rebound in banking stocks after yesterday's sell-off. Mid- and small-cap indices bled the most as the sentiment on the broader indices remains vigilant due to their rich valuation. Caution prevails in the market ahead of the release of US, UK, and Indian inflation data next week, while the US 10 yr yield is inching higher," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

As many regional markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Asian equities were mainly up on Friday as Tokyo's benchmark briefly reached a 34-year high, according to an AP news report. The benchmark Nikkei 225 in Japan increased by 0.5% to 37,029.91, retreating from its previous advances.

Top Nifty 50 gainers and losers today As many as 27 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 23 ended in red.

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd (up 5.92%), State Bank of India (up 3.70%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 3.25%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 2.80%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 2.19%) ended as top gainers.

On the other side, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.46%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.94%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.87%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (down 1.85%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.64%) were among the laggards.

