Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green on gains in IT, oil and gas stocks; RBI Policy meeting eyed
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 close higher on Tuesday led by IT and oil and gas stocks.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended in green on Tuesday's session led by information technology (IT), oil and gas stocks despite a dearth of fresh cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started