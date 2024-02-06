Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended in green on Tuesday's session led by information technology (IT), oil and gas stocks despite a dearth of fresh cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a lacklustre start, the domestic benchmark equity indexes rose on Tuesday, driven higher by information technology firms on the increasing likelihood of a soft landing for the US economy. Analysts predict that stock-specific, earnings-driven actions will likely impact the short-term direction of domestic stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 454.67 points or 0.63% at 72,186.09 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,929.40 level, up 157.70 points or 0.72%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed 1.19% higher, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.79% higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three-day Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting that begins today will be watched closely by investors.

Brokerage house, Nuvama Institutional Equities, anticipates that the MPC will keep interest rates unchanged but shift its monetary stance from "withdrawal of accommodation" to "neutral" on February 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The market exhibited a positive breadth, registering moderate gains, with investors showing reluctance to significantly trim their positions ahead of the RBI MPC meeting. Expectations for a dovish monetary policy buoyed sentiment in the bond market. Meanwhile, Oil & Gas stocks held a modest advance as the market weighed down geopolitical risks in the Middle East and awaited improvements in the weekly US crude inventory today," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Shares were mixed on Tuesday in Asia, according to the AP news report. Chinese stocks rose after a government investment fund announced it would increase stock purchases and a report stated that leader Xi Jinping was scheduled to meet with authorities to discuss the markets. The Shanghai Composite index increased to 2,789.49, up 3.2%.

The technology sector led a rally in Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which finished 4% higher at 16,136.87. Notable gains were made by e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, which climbed 7.7%, and JD.com, which gained 7.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Across Asia, the South Korean Kospi dropped 0.6% to 2,576.20 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.5% to 36,160.66. The S&P/ASX 200 index for Australia fell 0.6% to 7,581.60.

Top Nifty 50 gainers and losers today As many as 36 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 14 ended in red.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 6.22%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 5.12%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 4.40%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 3.93%) and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.85%) ended as top gainers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other side, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.72%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 2.14%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 1.60%), ITC Ltd (down 1.40%), and, Grasim Industries Ltd (down 1.28%) were among the laggards.

Sectoral indices today Amongst sectoral indices, Nifty IT (up 2.92%), Nifty Oil & Gas (up 2.67%), Nifty Auto (up 1.47%), Nifty Metal (up 1.59%), Nifty Pharma (up 1.07%), and Nifty Realty (up 0.41%) closed in green. On the other side, Nifty Bank (down 0.29%), Nifty FMCG (down 0.16%), Nifty Private Bank (down 0.49%) and Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.39%) ended in red.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)

