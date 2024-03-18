Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the green; auto, metal stocks shine
Stock market today: Sensex closed 105 points, or 0.14 per cent, up at 72,748.42 while the Nifty 50 closed with a gain of 32 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 22,055.70.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex closed with mild gains on Monday, March 18, on gains led by select metal and auto heavyweights, including Tata Steel, Mahindra and Mahindra, JSW Steel and Tata Motors.
