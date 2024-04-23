Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the green for 3rd straight session; India VIX falls 20%
Stock market today: Sensex ended 0.12 per cent higher at 73,738.45 while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 22,368, up 0.14 per cent.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended in the green for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, April 23, amid positive global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started