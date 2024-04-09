Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red after hitting record highs; midcaps underperform
Stock market today: Sensex closed 59 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 74,683.40 while the Nifty 50 settled with a loss of 24 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 22,642.75.
Stock market today: Indian stock market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended lower after hitting their fresh record high on Tuesday, April 9, amid weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message