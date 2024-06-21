Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end in the red on profit booking amid weak global cues
Stock market today: Sensex closed 269 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 77,209.90, while the Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 66 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 23,501.10.
Stock market today: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with losses on Friday, June 21, mirroring weak global sentiment after the US dollar hit a multi-week high level.
