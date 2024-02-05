Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower amid mixed global cues; financials, IT stocks drag
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended lower on Monday's session amid mixed global cues. Asian markets were dragged lower during today's session by diminishing hopes of an early US rate cut, and the benchmark indexes were impacted by a drop in financials that weighed on gains in oil-related companies and Tata Motors. The new week began quietly for the domestic stock indices. Before giving up gains in the last hour of trading, both indices rose by around 0.5% in the session.
