Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end 1% lower as RBI Monetary policy fails to enthuse investors
Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 end lower as rate-sensitive sectors weigh down following RBI's decision to maintain key interest rate.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended lower on Thursday's session, weighed down by rate-sensitive sectors, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) expected decision to maintain its key interest rate unchanged for a sixth consecutive meeting.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started