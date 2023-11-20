Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower dragged by auto, metal stocks, amid mixed global cues; midcaps gain
Domestic equity benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, closed lower on Monday's trade due to selling in auto, FMCG, metal, realty stocks.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex ended lower on Monday's trade dragged by selling in auto, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), metal, realty stocks amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started