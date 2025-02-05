Indian Stock Market: The Indian frontline indices ended Wednesday's session (February 5) in the red, weighed down by weak support from heavyweight stocks and the escalating U.S.-China trade war. Additionally, investor focus has shifted to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting under the new central bank governor, with the market expecting a rate cut when the meeting concludes on Friday.

While large-cap stocks continued to struggle in trade, the broader market performed well, supported by strong buying across major counters. The Nifty 50 ended the session with a 0.20% drop at 23,691, while the Sensex closed at 78,271, down 0.40% compared to Tuesday's close.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose by 1.86% to 17,110, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the day with a gain of 0.67%, closing at 54,714.

Shares of state-owned firms and energy companies such as ONGC, IGL, BPCL, IOC, and HPCL have jumped between 2% and 3%. Global brokerage firm, Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on HPCL and BPCL to 'Buy' and on IOC to 'Neutral,' citing an improved earnings outlook for the companies.

Macquarie upgraded its rating on ONGC to 'Outperform' and raised the target price to ₹310 from the earlier price target of ₹250 per share. CLSA maintains its 'Outperform' call with a target price of ₹220 per share.

The brokerage noted that the company has not increased CNG prices in Delhi for over three months, while its peers MGL and Gujarat Gas have already raised CNG prices by 2-4%. After the Delhi elections today, a window opens up for IGL to raise CNG prices by 4%, it stated.