Breaking News

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat on first trading day of year 2024; mid, smallcaps outperform

 Nishant Kumar

Stock market today: Sensex finally closed 32 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 72,271.94. The Nifty 50 settled at 21,741.90, up 11 points, or 0.05 per cent.

Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty 50 started the year on a positive note. (Reuters)Premium
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on the first trading of the new year 2024 while the second rung midcap and smallcap indices clocked healthy gains.

Sensex opened 22 points lower at 72,218.39 and traded in the negative territory for the most part of the day. The index touched its intraday high and low of 72,561.91 and 72,031.23 respectively.

Sensex finally closed 32 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 72,271.94.

Nifty 50 opened at 21,727.75 against the previous close of 21,731.40 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,834.35 and 21,680.85 respectively.

The Nifty 50 settled at 21,741.90, up 11 points, or 0.05 per cent.

 

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 03:31 PM IST
