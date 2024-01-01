Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat on first trading day of year 2024; mid, smallcaps outperform
Stock market today: Sensex finally closed 32 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 72,271.94. The Nifty 50 settled at 21,741.90, up 11 points, or 0.05 per cent.
Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on the first trading of the new year 2024 while the second rung midcap and smallcap indices clocked healthy gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started