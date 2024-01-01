Stock market today: Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended flat on the first trading of the new year 2024 while the second rung midcap and smallcap indices clocked healthy gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sensex opened 22 points lower at 72,218.39 and traded in the negative territory for the most part of the day. The index touched its intraday high and low of 72,561.91 and 72,031.23 respectively.

Sensex finally closed 32 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 72,271.94. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 opened at 21,727.75 against the previous close of 21,731.40 and touched its intraday high and low of 21,834.35 and 21,680.85 respectively.

The Nifty 50 settled at 21,741.90, up 11 points, or 0.05 per cent.

On the other hand, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed with gains of 0.54 per cent and 0.73 per cent respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!