Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end the week 2% lower; experts expect volatility to continue in the near term
Stock market today: Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 72,664.47, while the Nifty 50 ended 98 points, 0.44 per cent, higher at 22,055.20.
Stock market today: Key equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, closed in the green on Friday, May 10, on buying in shares of select heavyweights, including ITC, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid, amid positive global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started