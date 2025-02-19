Indian Stock Market: It was another volatile session for Indian markets as the sharp sell-off seen at the opening bell on Wednesday, February 19, was quickly bought into, helping the Sensex and Nifty 50 recover from early losses and close flat.

The recovery was largely driven by gains in financial stocks, which offset declines in the pharma and IT sectors, as each faced pressure for different reasons. Analysts suggest that uncertainty regarding tariffs has prompted investors to shift towards financial stocks.

The Nifty 50 recovered 118 points during the day to close at 22,932 points, marking a minor decline of 0.05% compared to the previous close. Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 374 points from its low and ended the session with a marginal gain of 0.02%, closing at 75,955 points.

The broader market performed well in today's session, as investors seemed to find opportunities after stocks faced continued selling pressure. It also outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 concluded the session with a gain of 1.56%, settling at 50,527, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished at 15,525, gaining 2.36% compared to Tuesday’s closing level.

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure in trade after French IT consulting firm Capgemini reported a weaker-than-expected financial performance for the full year 2024, while pharma stocks tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose import duties on drug imports.

Nifty IT emerged as the top sectoral laggard, dropping 1.26%, while the Nifty Pharma index declined by 0.70%. On the winning side, the Nifty Realty index jumped 1.67%, followed by Nifty Media with a gain of 1.33%. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal also ended the session with gains of 1.33% and 1.25%, respectively.