Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session flat; all eyes on Fed meet minutes

Indian markets experienced volatility on February 19, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 recovering from early losses to close flat. Financial stocks drove the recovery, while pharma and IT sectors faced declines. The Nifty 50 closed at 22,932 points, down 0.05%, and the Sensex at 75,955 points, up 0.02%.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated19 Feb 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Stock brokers react watching Bombay Stock Exchange,BSE, index on their trading terminal as sensex rises by more than 850 points during an intra day trading, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb 14, 2008.(AP Photo/Rajesh Nirgude)(AP Photo)

Indian Stock Market: It was another volatile session for Indian markets as the sharp sell-off seen at the opening bell on Wednesday, February 19, was quickly bought into, helping the Sensex and Nifty 50 recover from early losses and close flat.

The recovery was largely driven by gains in financial stocks, which offset declines in the pharma and IT sectors, as each faced pressure for different reasons. Analysts suggest that uncertainty regarding tariffs has prompted investors to shift towards financial stocks.

The Nifty 50 recovered 118 points during the day to close at 22,932 points, marking a minor decline of 0.05% compared to the previous close. Meanwhile, the Sensex gained 374 points from its low and ended the session with a marginal gain of 0.02%, closing at 75,955 points.

The broader market performed well in today's session, as investors seemed to find opportunities after stocks faced continued selling pressure. It also outperformed the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 concluded the session with a gain of 1.56%, settling at 50,527, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished at 15,525, gaining 2.36% compared to Tuesday’s closing level.

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure in trade after French IT consulting firm Capgemini reported a weaker-than-expected financial performance for the full year 2024, while pharma stocks tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose import duties on drug imports.

Nifty IT emerged as the top sectoral laggard, dropping 1.26%, while the Nifty Pharma index declined by 0.70%. On the winning side, the Nifty Realty index jumped 1.67%, followed by Nifty Media with a gain of 1.33%. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal also ended the session with gains of 1.33% and 1.25%, respectively.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 03:41 PM IST
