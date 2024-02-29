Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end volatile session with minor gains; bank stocks drive uptick
Stock market today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closed higher on Thursday amid volatility and mixed global cues. Market recovered in the last hours despite starting flat. Monthly expiry led to persistent trade volatility.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended in green on Thursday's trade amidst high volatility and mixed global cues. Bank, metal stocks led the market's recovery; Nifty Bank rose 700 points from its lows, and MSCI Flows also contributed to the upbeat mood of the market throughout the last hour.
