Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end with healthy gains; investors earn over ₹4 lakh crore in a day
Sensex closed the day with a gain of 359 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 70,865.10 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,255.05, up 105 points, or 0.50 per cent.
Key equity indices saw strong gains on Thursday, December 21, a day after suffering strong losses on profit booking. The market saw across-the-board buying as investors remained upbeat on India's growth prospects. Yesterday's market decline was perceived as an opportune moment to accumulate high-quality stocks, fueling the resurgence in trading activity.
