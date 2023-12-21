Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end with healthy gains; investors earn over 4 lakh crore in a day
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end with healthy gains; investors earn over 4 lakh crore in a day

Nishant Kumar

Sensex closed the day with a gain of 359 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 70,865.10 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,255.05, up 105 points, or 0.50 per cent.

Key equity indices saw strong gains on Thursday, December 21, a day after suffering strong losses on profit booking. The market saw across-the-board buying as investors remained upbeat on India's growth prospects. Yesterday's market decline was perceived as an opportune moment to accumulate high-quality stocks, fueling the resurgence in trading activity.

Benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex rose by half a per cent each on gains in the majority of stocks even as global cues were weak.

(More to come)

