Key equity indices saw strong gains on Thursday, December 21, a day after suffering strong losses on profit booking. The market saw across-the-board buying as investors remained upbeat on India's growth prospects. Yesterday's market decline was perceived as an opportune moment to accumulate high-quality stocks, fueling the resurgence in trading activity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex rose by half a per cent each on gains in the majority of stocks even as global cues were weak.

Sensex closed the day with a gain of 359 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 70,865.10 while the Nifty 50 settled at 21,255.05, up 105 points, or 0.50 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

