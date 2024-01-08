Stock market today: Investors lose ₹3 lakh crore in a day: 5 main reasons why Nifty 50, Sensex fell
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a loss of 671 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 71,355.22 while the Nify 50 ended the day at 21,513, down 198 points, or 0.91 per cent.
Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with significant losses on Monday, January 8, amid weak global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message